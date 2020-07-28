Cohort has reported FY20 results with no major surprises following the close period trading update in May. Despite some COVID-19 impact in Q420 in terms of customer orders and delivery acceptances, sales increased 8%, generating double-digit improvements in adjusted operating profit and EPS, all of which represent record levels for the group. While the immediate outlook remains subject to pandemic effects, management expects to deliver FY21 performance in line with FY20.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...