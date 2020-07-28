The system delivers real-time, accurate, and anonymous occupancy data with visual warnings and alerts when limits are approached or exceeded

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need to accurately and efficiently manage occupancy regulations and enable social distancing in corporate workspaces, higher education buildings, retail stores, and manufacturing facilities. The Irisys SafeCount Live Occupancy Monitoring Solution helps businesses comply with social distancing and occupancy guidelines by anonymously counting people as they enter and exit buildings and rooms.

Suitable for buildings of all sizes, even those with multiple entrances and exits, SafeCount delivers live occupancy data with visual warnings and alerts when limits are approached or exceeded.

Built on the advanced Irisys Vector 4D people counting sensor, SafeCount features:

Easy, fast installation Simple setup and configuration in less than 30 minutes.

Simple setup and configuration in less than 30 minutes. Highly accurate Better than 99 percent sensor accuracy that is unaffected by environmental conditions or large crowds.

Better than 99 percent sensor accuracy that is unaffected by environmental conditions or large crowds. Privacy protection - no personally identifiable information is captured by the system.

- no personally identifiable information is captured by the system. Staff detection - advanced functionality can exclude staff from occupancy count.

- advanced functionality can exclude staff from occupancy count. Standalone system, yet scalable - SafeCount works separately from existing IT networks and you can add the optional SafeCount Plus cloud platform for remote management and reporting.

"The Irisys SafeCount dashboard puts real-time occupancy data in the hands of attendants and managers while the historical reports provide an audit trail for social distancing compliance," said Mike Slevin, director of sales at Irisys "Perhaps more importantly, SafeCount gives customers, employees, and visitors peace of mind that your company is protecting their health and safety."

The SafeCount Plus cloud platform supports an unlimited number of buildings in different locations and time zones. Its advanced reporting enables managers to easily review, compare and analyze occupancy data to identify locations that are not complying with occupancy restrictions, allowing them to take action.

About Irisys

Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, generally called Irisys, is the largest global provider of people counting and real-time queue management solutions. The company's technology is use by major organizations globally in sectors varying from retail, banks, transport to leisure facilities and public buildings. The systems give operators an unprecedented insight into their business, giving them the information they need to improve customer service, operational efficiency, and profitability. Companies often find opportunities for rapid improvements in their business, and a quick return on investment.

In 2012, Irisys became part of the Fluke Corporation, a worldwide leader in calibration and handheld test instruments. Fluke is world famous for the durability of its test tools and offers a range of tough electrical test tools, infrared thermometers, thermal imagers, and other devices designed for extreme field use.

