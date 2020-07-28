Blue Prism Honors Kore.ai as Key Partner at Blue Prism World Virtual 2020

Kore.ai Acknowledged for Helping Enterprise Customers Drive Their Digital Transformation via Blue Prism's Digital Workforce

LONDON, UK, AUSTIN, TX and ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Last month at Blue Prism World Virtual 2020, Kore.ai received an award for its excellence in delivering Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering. These awards acknowledge the key partners in Blue Prism's ecosystem while showcasing their expertise in delivering intelligent automation capabilities to digitally transform how organizations operate, compete, and innovate.

"We've built a true community of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators, developers and doers at Blue Prism," says Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism. "This community is our lifeblood, which enables us to deliver one the most versatile and successful digital workforces on the planet. Congratulations to Kore.ai for showing us what's possible and for making Blue Prism truly the sum of our parts."

"We're truly honored," says Robin Kearon, SVP Channel and Alliances at Kore.ai. "This recognition proves that Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered conversation offers a powerful way to elevate how business processes are executed. Kore.ai's Virtual Assistants and Blue Prism's Digital Workers are extending the boundaries of customer service and delighting employees and customers in a way that has not been seen before. Particularly, Blue Prism's connected-RPA approach is aligned to our own philosophy of building intelligent enterprises."

Kore.ai-Blue Prism partnership integrates two market-leading platforms to deliver end-to-end automation capabilities, supporting companies in diverse verticals such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail and various cross-industry processes for Customer Care, Vendor Support, HR Onboarding and more, as they transform to digital enterprise and gain market advantage.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more or follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a market-leading Conversational AI and Digital UX Technology Partner for Global 2000 companies. It provides Conversational AI and Digital UX-rich Virtual Assistants, designed specifically for enterprises, for a diverse range of use cases across industries for engaging customers, employees and partners. Its end-to-end, comprehensive Virtual Assistant Platform serves as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host and deploy AI-rich virtual assistants across 30+ different Digital and Voice channels. Kore.ai also provides Enterprise Virtual Assistants, pre-trained and pre-built Virtual Assistants for Banking, HR and IT HelpDesk. Kore.ai partners with top ISVs and global system integrators for helping companies meet their digital transformation needs.

Kore.ai has repeatedly won global analyst acclaim and has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's 'Intelligent Virtual Agents - Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020', Gartner Market Guide 2019 for Conversational Platforms, Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Customer Assistants 2019, and IDC Innovators: Conversational AI Software Platforms 2018, among others. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

