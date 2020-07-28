The "Europe Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; End-user; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative thermal oxidizer market in Europe was valued US$ 1.96 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2.52 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The regenerative thermal oxidizer market is growing at a decent rate over the years. Numerous manufacturing facilities have installed the system at respective production units in order to adhere to the government norms and to destroy the VOCs and HAPs. The RTO facilitates the manufacturers and governments in securing the environment largely. The RTO system is among the key air pollution control systems available in the marketplace. The thermal oxidizer enables the end user to conserve energy as well as helps in incurring lesser operational costs. With the help of recycling heated air through the exhaust stream from the destruction chamber, end users are able to conserve up to 95% of blast furnace heat. The energy and operational cost-saving advantages are expected to attract several end users from developing countries, which would furnish the regenerative thermal oxidizer market in the future.

Based on end-user, the regenerative thermal oxidizer market is segmented into Automotive, Chemical, Coating and Printing, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor, and Others. In 2019, the chemical segment held the largest share of regenerative thermal oxidizer market. Air pollution control is extremely relevant in the chemical manufacturing industry as rules on emissions are becoming stringent. Therefore, the need to have advanced biological, thermal, and chemical waste treatment solutions is gaining high traction. As chemical processing can be performed in batch or continuously, it gives additional challenges for controlling VOC loading and maintaining 25% LEL levels. During the production of chemicals, various corrosive and toxic inorganics are produced that require scrubbing prior to oxidation. Thus, the demand for both scrubbers and oxidizers within the chemicals industry is rising to treat chemical gas emissions and corrosives.

The Europe regenerative thermal oxidizer market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe regenerative thermal oxidizer market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

