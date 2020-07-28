Tata Consultancy Services' AI-driven Solution on the Zinier Platform Will Empower Field Service Teams on the Front Lines

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, and Zinier, the leader in intelligent field service automation, announced the launch of a digital solution to help field service organizations quickly adapt to unexpected disruptions to essential workforces and services.

The front lines of field service are seeing a transformational shift toward touchless service delivery, with intelligent automation empowering workforces to resolve issues faster. From back office coordinators to field technicians, these teams have been essential to maintaining asset uptime during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing field service and IT leaders to quickly implement contingency plans to de-risk and optimize workforces.

Responding to this trend, TCS leveraged its domain knowledge across industries and understanding of critical industry processes and field service components to build an AI-driven field service automation solution on Zinier's ISAC platform. The solution provides global field service teams across critical service industries like utilities, telecommunications and manufacturing with an agile and scalable approach to rapidly respond to new safety and optimization priorities including:

Enforcing and verifying PPE, as well as new onsite protocols for mobile workforces.

Enabling flexibility in scheduling and dispatching to factor in social distancing and safety precautions.

Deploying an on-demand workforce, including new subcontractors.

Automating routine, manual processes, helping teams complete tasks faster.

Empowering executives with an intuitive dashboard to track real-time progress and drive improvements.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the need for organizations to look beyond their traditional field service operations and adopt ways to stay resilient by means of intelligent technologies as the economy adjusts to this new, remote way of doing business," said Anil Pai, Global Head Digital Field Service Management, Enterprise Application Services, TCS. "Our new digital solution with Zinier uses intelligent automation to help organizations quickly respond to evolving priorities and protect their essential workers now and in the future."

"Historically, field service organizations have been slowed down by legacy systems and manual processes and this is not acceptable, especially in the new normal in the field," said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO, Zinier. "Enterprises must support their field service teams with the tools to get work done smarter and more safely, so that they can not only survive, but also thrive through unexpected workforce disruptions."

TCS and Zinier first announced their partnership last year when Zinier's solution was included in the TCS Field Service Lab and Experience Center, where TCS showcases digital solutions and capabilities to its customers. Unlike traditional field service management solutions, Zinier is a purpose-built solution for field services that's ready to customize, ready to scale, and ready to adapt quickly to the unexpected and unprecedented.

About Zinier

Zinier's intelligent field service automation platform helps organizations transform how they coordinate and execute work so they can solve problems faster, fix things before they break, and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on every day. Field service organizations around the world use Zinier to connect all their teams and data in one place and supercharge every aspect of their field service operations. We are a global team headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.

Learn more at www.zinier.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 443,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com

