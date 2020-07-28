The global e-commerce logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 100.63 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/e-commerce-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising cross-border e-commerce activities. In addition, the rise in social commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market.

The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Cross-border e-commerce enables customers and individuals to purchase products from outside their borders. Cross-border e-commerce is gaining prominence in many countries such as France, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Australia, China, Singapore, and the US. Chinese websites such as Alibaba.com and Banggood are gaining popularity among Indian customers due to the growing accessibility to foreign brands and the rise in per capita income. This allows a country to improve its global competitiveness by promoting foreign trade. It also enables sellers to tap into newer markets by expanding their business outside their home market. This is driving the growth of logistics as it plays a crucial role in the movement of goods.

Major Five E-Commerce Logistics Companies:

Aramex International LLC

Aramex is headquartered in UAE and operates the business under various segments such as International express, Freight forwarding, Domestic express, Logistics, and Others. The company offers warehousing and facility management for e-commerce companies.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has business operations under three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and All Other and Corporate. The company provides e-commerce retail logistics.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through two segments: freight management and contract logistics. The company provides high-speed e-Commerce fulfillment centers that design and run networks delivering optimized costs speed.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers products through the following business units: post-eCommerce-parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, and supply chain. The company provides international standard parcel delivery for business customers.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. operates under various business segments, namely FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company provides integrated solutions designed to streamline and support online businesses.

E-Commerce Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

E-Commerce Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

