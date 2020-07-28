TOKYO, July 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - The Fujitsu Group recently announced its guiding set of principles under the banner of a newly-established corporate Purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."(1) While reaffirming and strengthening its commitment to corporate responsibility and the resolution of social and environmental challenges, Fujitsu also continues to embrace its new identity as a DX Company that contributes to its customers' digital transformations(2) as a leading player in this rapidly growing domain. To this end, Fujitsu has established a medium-term management goal of achieving revenue of ¥3.5 trillion and an operating profit margin of 10% in fiscal 2022, taking into account "Technology Solutions," which composes its core business, along with "Others/Eliminations/Corporate".Fujitsu has decided to make some segment changes in order to more clearly demonstrate its progress toward the achievement of its medium-term goals and to more closely reflect the perspective of the management approach that corresponds to the organizational structure with the segment for disclosure.As of the announcement of the first quarter results for fiscal 2020 (Scheduled for July 30, 2020), segment information will be disclosed under these new segments, including for prior years.Key Changes to Segments1. Revise segments (Transfer "Others/Eliminations/Corporate" into "Technology Solutions")For "Others/Eliminations/Corporate," company-wide common expenses were separated into the "Technology Solutions (Common)" subsegment and elimination of inter-segment sales was separated into the new "Inter-segment Elimination" segment. As a result, the Company will henceforth be divided into three segments, "Technology Solutions," "Ubiquitous Solutions," and "Device Solutions," as well as "Inter-segment Elimination," which will consist of elimination of inter-segment sales only. In addition, in order to clarify the responsibility for investment recovery, Fujitsu changed the attribution of common company-wide expenses, such as upfront investment expenses, which had been collected in "Others/Eliminations/Corporate," to include them in each sub-segment of "Technology Solutions."2. Establishment of the "International Regions Excluding Japan" SubsegmentThe international businesses included in "Services" and "System Platforms" under "Technology Solutions" have been separated and integrated into the newly-established "International Regions Excluding Japan" subsegment. At the same time, the name of the "Services" subsegment has been changed to "Solutions/Services."3. Segment changes such as organizational changesCertain segments were reclassified in accordance with organizational changes and changes in the management structure of subsidiaries.(1) Purpose The company's raison d'etre and role to play. The company defines its PURPOSE as "Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."(2) DX Abbreviation of Digital Transformation. The use of digital technology and data to transform business through innovative services and processesFor the full release, visit https://bit.ly/3jQQsFUAbout Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.