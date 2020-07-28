PJT Partners Inc. ("PJT Partners") (NYSE:PJT) today announced the appointment of Grace Reksten Skaugen to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Ms. Skaugen, a Norwegian national, has extensive experience working with a broad array of European companies. She previously served as a senior advisor to both Deutsche Bank and HSBC. In 2009, Ms. Skaugen co-founded the Norwegian Institute of Directors, where she still serves on its board. From 2012 to 2015, she was deputy chair of the Norwegian oil company Statoil (now Equinor) and served on its board for 13 years. Today, Ms. Skaugen serves as a board member of Swedish industrial holding company Investor AB, Euronav NV and Lundin Energy AB. Ms. Skaugen is also a councilmember and trustee of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. She has previous investment banking experience, having worked at the Nordic bank SEB, where she advised companies within the energy, transportation and technology sectors.

Ms. Skaugen started her career as a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia Radiation Laboratory in New York. She is a physicist by education and holds a PhD in laser physics from Imperial College in London. She also holds an MBA from the Norwegian School of Management, BI.

Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PJT Partners, said, "We are delighted that Grace is joining our Board of Directors. As a leader in the international business community, Grace brings invaluable global perspectives and insights to our firm. We look forward to benefiting from her extensive public company experience and welcome the opportunity to work with Grace as we continue to create value for our shareholders."

Ms. Skaugen said, "I am extremely pleased to join PJT Partners as a member of its Board of Directors. PJT Partners continues to build upon its reputation as a premier advisory-focused global investment bank. I look forward to working closely with the company's experienced Board and management team."

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Our team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

