AI-powered computer vision platform lets retailers provide secure shopping environments, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve real-time operational efficiency

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, is offering a complimentary assessment through September 30, 2020 for its In-Store Social Distancing Solution, a cloud-based computer vision and mobile app solution that offers retailers a 360-degree customer view through AI-powered advanced analytics to support value-led decision making through actionable insights. This solution enables stores to provide a secure shopping environment for customers and employees while remaining compliant with government mandated social distancing regulations, as well as track customer engagement to understand future buying dynamics and optimize store layouts.

Computer vision is a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that trains computers to interpret and understand digital images from cameras and videos. Computers can 'learn' to accurately identify and classify objects, and then react to and report on what they 'see'. It's a rapidly growing platform for real-time store management and enhanced operations. By 2021, 40% of retailers will implement computer vision in their customer service and support workflow, and vendors employing computer vision in retail will see a 20% lift in conversion.1

"SoftServe's in-store social distancing solution is bridging a critical gap for retailers, ensuring a safe shopping environment through the COVID-19 pandemic while providing a valuable long-term solution for continual security, future growth, and consumer engagement," said Valentyn Kropov, VP, client success at SoftServe. "Our solution works with your existing in-store equipment and can be 'retrained' around future scenarios, giving you a foundation on which to optimize store operations and customer experience for years to come."

Ensure Customer and Employee Safety and Social Distancing Regulatory Compliance

Mask and Temperature Detection-detect if patrons are wearing masks and scan customers' temperatures with an infrared thermometer upon entry.

Manage Store Capacity-count the number of patrons entering and exiting the store and provide entry permission alerts and QR code vouchers through a mobile app.

Avoid Physical Lines-track designated distance between queued customers, provide department wait times and information through digital signage, and allow patrons to reserve spots in line.

Identify and Understand Customers' Buying Dynamics

Real-Time Data Processing-get actionable insights in the moment with a self-learning system that fully automates data collection.

In-Store Customer Tracking-understand your customers' in-store movements and product engagement better with demographics and heatmap analysis.

Create More Immersive Shopping Experiences-learn customer interaction points and deploy AI-driven dynamic in-store advertisements. Use location analytics to optimize store layout and product positioning around customer preferences.

SoftServe's In-Store Social Distancing Solution integrates with a store's existing CCTV infrastructure and software platforms and can be rapidly deployed to be up and running in a couple of weeks. It's designed to be scalable for hundreds of stores, yet is customizable around the specific business needs of each individual store.

Book your complimentary assessment and demo through the end of September today. Contact RetailDemo@softserveinc.com for a timely evaluation of your store environment to identify the most cost-efficient solution.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

