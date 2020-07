Mainstay Medical Holdings plc ("Mainstay" or the "Company") today announced that Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Onaitis, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LifeSci Partners Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on Wednesday, 5 August, 2020.

Presentation Details: Date: 5 August, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM ET

About Mainstay Medical Holdings

Mainstay Medical Holdings is a medical device company focused on commercializing an innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

