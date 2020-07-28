Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market Reached US$ 3.5 in 2019; Demand Moderately Impacted as Automotive Applications are Suspended During Covid-19 Pandemic - Future Market Insights

Aluminum aerosol can manufacturers display high interest in sustainability initiatives including recycling operations to increase profitability and access to additional material sourcing.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The aluminum aerosol cans market has been estimated to have reached a US$ 3.5 Bn valuation in 2019. However, following the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for aluminum aerosol cans had witnessed a downturn as spending on personal care products, and activity in the automotive industry has gone down. In addition, restrictions on trade during the crisis period will also hurt short term market prospects.

"Higher popularity of aluminum products owing to superior barrier characteristics along with growing consumer awareness on eco-friendly packaging options will further generate lucrative opportunities in multiple industrial verticals, aiding the expansion of the aluminum aerosol cans market for the foreseeable future" states the FMI analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2165

Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market- Critical Takeaways

Household applications of aluminum aerosol cans have gone up strongly supported by demand for furniture cleaners, and mosquito repellants and other household aerosol products.

Shaped wall aluminum aerosol cans are gaining traction, driven by increasing importance being given to product aesthetics.

North America is a leading market for aluminum aerosol cans owing to higher disposable incomes of consumers and the presence of major manufacturers.

Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market- Drivers

Strong demand for portable, lightweight packaging for personal care products contributes to market growth.

High recyclability of aluminum, has made the material a popular choice for aerosol can producers, pushing towards sustainability initiatives.

Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market- Restraints

Growing awareness about the environmental impact of aerosol products is a key factor hindering market growth.

Easy availability of alternative materials to produce aerosol cans hampers market players.

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2165

Coronavirus Impact on Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market

The coronavirus outbreak has had a sharp impact on the demand for aluminum aerosol cans on a global scale, primarily owing to a significant slump in automotive, and personal care applications. Suspension of production activities and disruptions in supply chains for raw materials will remain challenges towards the end of 2020. Recovery is likely to be strong owing to wide scope of applications of aluminum aerosol cans, once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Competitive Landscape

Aluminum aerosol can manufacturers are increasingly investing in acquisitions, collaborations, and production expansions. For instance, CCL Industries has set up a US$ 85 million production line upgrades. Unilever has entered a collaboration with Tubex for the production of recycled deodorant cans. Further, Ball Corp. has acquired Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltd.

Ball Corporation, Alucon, Tubex Holding GmbH, and Exal Corp. are some of the leading aluminum aerosol can manufacturers.

About the Study

The study offers readers an assessment of the aluminum aerosol cans market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the aluminum aerosol cans market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to capacity (less than 100 ml, 100 to 250 ml, 251 to 500 ml, and more than 500 ml), product type (necked in, shaped wall, and straight wall), and end use industry (cosmetics & personal care, household, automotive, and others), in six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and MEA).

Download Regional Data@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-2165

Explore FMI's Coverage of the Packaging Industry

Next Generation Packaging Market- Get insights on the global next generation packaging market through FMI's report covering quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2015-2025.

Confectionery Packaging Market - FMI's exhaustive study on the global confectionery packaging market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2017-2027.

Container Glass Market- Obtain detailed analysis on the container glass market through FMI's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2016-2026.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the packaging sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aluminum-aerosol-cans-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/aluminum-aerosol-cans-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599192/Aluminum-Aerosol-Cans-Market-Reached-US-35-in-2019-Demand-Moderately-Impacted-as-Automotive-Applications-are-Suspended-During-Covid-19-Pandemic--Future-Market-Insights