Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Completes Successful Toddler Nutrition U.S. Production Run and Opens Online Store for Pre-Orders

Else launches Pre-orders of Clean label Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers on elsenutrition.com

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as part of its path to commercialization in the U.S., it has recently completed its first full-scale commercial production run of its Plant-based Toddler Nutrition product. The manufacturing run was successfully completed, meeting a rigorous set of quality standards. The production run was completed at the U.S. based facilities of the Company's production partner, a leading producer of organic baby formula in the U.S.

Additionally, the Company has launched pre-orders on its e-store (www.elsenutrition.com). Customers in the U.S. and Canada can now place pre-orders, for delivery next month.

"These accomplishments further demonstrate our readiness for launch into the North American marketplace," said Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "Parents across North America have been looking for clean, plant-based, whole food nutrition options for their children - and we are set to make this a reality."

"Finding the right balance of healthy foods to promote optimal childhood growth and development can be a challenge for many parents. Else's Plant-based toddler nutritional drink is clean nutrition , minimally-processed product, providing the appropriate vitamins and minerals content, plant-based proteins, and healthy fats and carbs . With so many available foods that are low in nutritional value, this product is a welcome addition to the market," said Dr. Leah Alexander, Pediatrician, MD, FAAP.

Last month, Else began offering samples of its Plant-based Toddler Nutrition product on its site, receiving highly favorable customer reviews, "loving the clean, minimally processed ingredients" and welcoming a "healthier alternative."

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can pre-order the full-sized Else Nutrition Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers (in single and 4-pack offerings) on the Else e-store at: www.elsenutrition.com. A single 22 oz. product is available at the introductory price of USD$36, with a 4-pack priced at USD$136. Shipping in the Continental U.S. is free during the launch.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information, contact:

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

P: 604-603-7787

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the timing of the Company's toddler nutrition product launch and the availability of the Company's product online. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Else Nutrition Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598831/Else-Nutrition-Completes-Successful-Toddler-Nutrition-US-Production-Run-and-Opens-Online-Store-for-Pre-Orders