Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today the recipients of the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research program. The program represents a joint effort between Novocure and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to promote and support innovative research on Tumor Treating Fields. The AACR is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer.

Such collaborations help to deepen the understanding of the mechanism of action and to accelerate the development of new treatment strategies. Extensive preclinical and clinical evidence provides the foundation upon which Novocure executes its strategy to advance Tumor Treating Fields through additional clinical research studies across multiple solid tumor types.

"Congratulations to the recipients of the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "We value our ongoing partnership with the AACR as we continue to deepen our understanding of the mechanism of action of Tumor Treating Fields. We look forward to learning the outcomes of the impressive research planned by our grant recipients."

"The AACR is thrilled to welcome its newest class of grant recipients, including the recipients of the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields," said Mitch Stoller, the AACR's Chief Philanthropic Officer. "Our continued partnership with Novocure has played a pivotal role in providing crucially needed resources to scientists on the leading edge of discovery. The innovative research supported by these grants will contribute to our understanding of Tumor Treating Fields, and may lead to the identification of new and exciting applications for this emerging technology."

2020 AACR-Novocure Career Development Awards for Tumor Treating Fields Research

Narasimha Kumar Karanam, Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

"Harnessing E2F-Rb-CDK4/6 axis for novel combination therapy with TTFields"

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center "Harnessing E2F-Rb-CDK4/6 axis for novel combination therapy with TTFields" Chirag B. Patel, M.D., Ph.D.,Stanford University

"Increasing glioblastoma cell membrane permeability with TTFields"

2020 AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields Research Grants

Carsten Hagemann, Ph.D., Universitätsklinikum Würzburg, Germany

"Overcoming the blood brain barrier drug delivery hurdle with TTFields"

Universitätsklinikum Würzburg, Germany "Overcoming the blood brain barrier drug delivery hurdle with TTFields" Sandeep Mittal, M.D., FRCSC, FACS, Virginia Polytechnic Institute

"Epigenetic modifications induced by TTFields in patient-derived GBM cells"

Virginia Polytechnic Institute "Epigenetic modifications induced by TTFields in patient-derived GBM cells" Debabrata Saha, Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

"Evaluating efficacy of TTFields and radiotherapy in preclinical tumor model"

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center "Evaluating efficacy of TTFields and radiotherapy in preclinical tumor model" David D. Tran, M.D., Ph.D., University of Florida College of Medicine

"Molecular mechanism of resistance to Tumor Treating Fields in glioblastoma"

University of Florida College of Medicine "Molecular mechanism of resistance to Tumor Treating Fields in glioblastoma" Christopher Douglas Willey, M.D., Ph.D.,University of Alabama at Birmingham

"Exploring Novo-TTF in advanced patient derived GBM models with multi-omics"

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

About the AACR

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 47,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 120 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, biology, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting with more than 22,500 attendees. In addition, the AACR publishes eight prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 25, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005321/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Ashley Cordova

acordova@novocure.com

212-767-7558