The global clinical mass spectrometry market size is expected to grow by USD 1.70 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis Report by End-user (Healthcare facilities and pharma and biotech companies and Research labs and institutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in the geriatric population. In addition, the increasing demand for clinical mass spectrometry in personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical mass spectrometry market.

The increase in median age due to the increase in life expectancy has resulted in an increase in the aging population globally. As the elderly generally have lower immunity and metabolism, they need to undergo diagnostic tests such as microbial testing on a regular basis. This results in an increased demand for clinical mass spectrometry that reveals details about the causal microorganisms, based on which, the physician decides the best course of treatment.

Major Five Clinical Mass Spectrometry Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company's key offerings include 6400 Series Triple Quadrupole LC/MS systems, which has essential capabilities for clinical laboratories for quantitative analysis.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates its business through two segments, such as BSI and BEST. The company's key offerings include MALDI Biotyper systems, which is used for routine identification in clinical microbiology laboratories globally.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. has business operations under three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. The company's key offerings include 3200MD Mass Spectrometer, which is an affordable bench top clinical LC-MS/MS platform that delivers several applications in clinical laboratories.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, automotive systems, high function materials and components, construction machinery, and smart life and eco-friendly systems. The company offers Thermal Desorption MS, which is a dedicated instrument designed for fast, easy, on-site screening of phthalates.

JEOL Ltd.

JEOL Ltd. has business operations under three segments: scientific and metrology instruments, industrial equipment, and medical equipment. The company offers a wide range of spectrometer solutions for various applications such as forensics, nanotechnology, medicine, environmental research, etc.

Clinical Mass Spectrometry End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Healthcare facilities and pharma and biotech companies

Research labs and institutes

Clinical Mass Spectrometry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

