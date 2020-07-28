Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues today's edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, talking about today's problems and solutions for the future.

Listen to the Podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/072720-AI-Eye.mp3

Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify

Today Investorideas.com is talking to Lloyd Spencer, President of Deep Green Waste & Recycling Inc. (OTC Pink: DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycling management services company. Lloyd shares how his background in tech has inspired him to look for innovative technology, including AI to transform the sector and make it more efficient.

Bio: Lloyd Spencer, President

Since December 2019, Lloyd Spencer has served as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. From 2017 to 2019, Mr. Spencer served as Corporate Secretary of TraqIQ, Inc. From 2004 through 2016, Mr. Spencer served as Chairman and President of CoroWare, Inc. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Spencer was Vice President of Sales at Planet Technologies, a systems integration company based in Germantown, MD. From 1996 to 2002, Mr. Spencer was Solutions Unit Manager and Group Product Manager at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington. Prior to Microsoft, Mr. Spencer served as Assistant Vice-President and Business Unit Manager at Newbridge Networks; and Product Line Manager at Sun Microsystems. Mr. Spencer began his career as a software development engineer at Hewlett-Packard Corporation in Cupertino, California. Mr. Spencer received his Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in 1980 with a major in Biology and Animal Science and with an emphasis in Immunogenetics.

ABOUT DEEP GREEN WASTE & RECYCLING, INC.:

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycling management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://deepgreenwaste.com.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

Podcast host: Dawn Van Zant, founder of Investorideas.com

If you would like to be a guest on this podcast and tell your story please call me at 800 665 0411

For investors following cleantech stocks we do have a directory of publicly traded stocks - visit

https://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Disclosure: Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. is a paid monthly featured company on Invetorideas.com effective July 23, 2020. More disclaimer and disclosure info https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

