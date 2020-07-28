Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 10.40p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 August 2020. The ex dividend date is 6 August 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

28 July 2020