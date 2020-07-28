Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ 
Frankfurt
28.07.20
08:01 Uhr
9,280 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.07.2020 | 14:22
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 28

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 10.40p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 August 2020. The ex dividend date is 6 August 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

28 July 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
