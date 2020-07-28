Optec International, Inc.: Shark Tank Original Investor & Global Infomercial Inventor Kevin Harrington Joins OPTEC Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / OPTEC International Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) OPTEC is a market leader in the development and distribution of (Ultra-Violet) UV-C & UV Germicidal Non-Toxic Sanitization and Disinfection using Chemical Free technologies and products. OPTEC is significantly helping in changing the Germicidal Sterilization & Disinfecting environment using UV-C Light and UV Products. Ultra-Violet light is now the Worlds most advanced solution for Killing Bacteria, Mites & Parasites whilst simultaneously de-activating 99% of Virus's in a non-chemical environment. The Company today announced the appointment of Original Shark Tank Investor and Global Infomercial Inventor Kevin Harrington to the Company's Advisory Board.

Kevin Harrington an innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original Sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV Industry - Harrington has enabled countless entrepreneurs and business leaders to turn their ideas into reality. Throughout his corporate ventures, he has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales. In addition to being the Pioneer of the As Seen on TV Industry, Kevin co-founded as board member the Entrepreneur's Organization.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue. (https://kevinharrington.tv)

Kevin Harrington stated, "OPTEC is an innovate leader in the Ultra-Violet disinfection technologies space that recently introduced the "OPTEC iWand" Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) product, obtaining consistent 5 Star reviews by consumers. The company is well positioned for high growth due to increased demand for the Company's advanced products to create safer and infection free environments at a time when these products are more needed than ever due to the novel viruses threatening Global population. I'm very excited to join the Company and leverage my knowledge in order to effectively bring their much needed new products to market, I believe OPTEC is well positioned for success due to its strong management, quality products, and experienced team. Recent research has revealed that not only are viruses an airborne threat to our health, and without pre-emptive measures in place continued exposure to these airborne viruses can also harm our physical and mental wellbeing. I am thrilled to be involved because I thoroughly believe in OPTEC and its products that successfully destroy harmful Bacteria and Viruses with a non-toxic chemical free solution".

Additionally, Mr. Steve Mandell - as an independent Director, was appointed to the OPTEC Advisory Board. Steve Mandell, an entertainment and sports attorney and serial entrepreneur who is engaged in international business. Steve has been involved with some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry brokering thousands of transactions. Steve's company has also been a licensee of the NFL, MLB, CNN, NHL, Caesars and more. He has been involved in all aspects of business development, digital branding and marketing, Steve has produced many products and has experience in selling through all channels of distribution including some of the largest big box stores.

Mr. Mandell commented "I am honored to join the OPTEC Team as an Advisor. The OPTEC product lines have incorporated some of the most advanced and innovative technology in the world for non-toxic sterilization & Disinfection, and I look forward to being a part of this forward-thinking company. "

The OPTEC Advisory Board comprises of:

David Ojeda, Former Amazon Senior Director of Logistics and Distribution. Dr. John Parks Trowbridge MD (Stanford), Kevin Harrington, Shark Tank Original Investor, Steve Mandell, Harrington Group Expert Advisor.

