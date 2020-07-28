TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Partners with Elite Event Management in Efforts to Reopen Sports Venues Safely

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety technology, including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, today announced its partnership with Elite Event Management to deliver a range of its solutions that will help fans and staff return safely to sports stadiums and venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

TraceSafe's leading contact tracing wristbands and alert management solution will help sports organizations allow fans to maintain safe physical distancing at sports venues via real-time alerts. Wristbands are provided to all spectators that enter cooperating venues and through TraceSafe's technology, wristbands can instantly detect safe distance violations, alerting the wearer and guaranteeing social distancing. Its contact tracing solutions include multi-level contact mapping that instantly detects people that have chances of infection to initiate actions in a timely fashion, curbing further spread of COVID-19.

TraceSafe's partnership with Elite Event Management is an important advancement toward bringing sports teams one step closer to resuming their seasons safely and securely. Deployment and piloting of TraceSafe's technology are currently in motion around the world - from Hong Kong to Singapore - in efforts to keep the curve flat and stop transmission before it happens.

"We're excited to implement TraceSafe's contact tracing technology in stadiums and venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Oliver Kirwan, CEO of Elite Event Management. "Utilizing TraceSafe will allow us to ensure physical distancing at all events which will allow spectators of all sports to return to attending matches and events, safely.'

'We continue to innovate so that our products can help fans get back into stadiums and venues in a safe and responsible manner," said Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe Technologies Inc. "Stadiums and venues have a duty of care to their fans to ensure that the environment is safe, and Tracesafe technology solutions will play a major role in achieving this."

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education and large-scale venue management.

Elite Event management is a professional event management company delivering dynamic, tailored event management solutions to a wide range of clients. They specialise in planning, implementing and successfully delivering mass participation sporting events in iconic locations around Ireland and the world.

