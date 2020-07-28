Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. Updates Corporate Progress and Debt Reduction/Restructure Progress.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) including all intellectual property and its distribution at select retail locations announced today that it will no longer need it's Regulation A as a source of funding for company operations.

"Bringing the financials current has enabled us to begin to complete the audits on some of the older periods. We begin posting these within the next few weeks, with an eye toward finishing by late Sept/early Oct. There have been several factors which have delayed us, we are excited to be clear of those and on track with this important step."

"In addition to the CARES act, it appears we are eligible for some other Stimulus programs. We are looking into those. This would give us an opportunity to further restructure the institutional debt. Since the completion of this acquisition, last August, we have reduced the overall debt by nearly $500k. Our goal for the next 12 months is to aggressively continue this balance sheet strengthening "Stated Everett Dickson CEO, Aureus.

About Aureus, Inc. The company focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of an extremely high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

