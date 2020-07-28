Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.: Omnicanna Joins the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, Officially Showcasing Exclusive Industrial Hemp Online Real-Time Trading Technology

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce Omnicanna joins in the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP, officially showcasing exclusive revolutionary industrial hemp online trading technology. This technology includes industrial, medical, wholesale, and retail products and consumer goods.

Omnicanna joins an exclusive licensing group headed by Live Negotiator Corporation, which includes XRAYMEDIA, Omnicanna, Cannabis Science, and a few more to be announced. The licensing group shares the revenues derived from each technology released based on their financial support and operational involvement. All technologies added to the CSi-EDP, add more strength to Cannabis Science and Omnicanna. The licensing group will be releasing several more versions for targeted market penetration such as real estate, autos, media, and a few more key industry sectors.

The first release under this new format is the www.livenegotiator.com launched in Beta Now.

@livenegotiator

Territory Licensing available

Sales Management Positions

Sales Ambassador Programs

The advanced technology software automatically generates reoccurring income for all system sales based on all three levels of licensing and sales positions.

Amazon, Ebay, Ali Baba, Airbnb, and the rest of the online e-commerce giants have paved the way for new advanced technology such as ours. The goal is to effectively connect and create seamless real-time access and traditional negotiations online.

After sales fees, Omnicanna will receive 20% of all transaction fees for www.livenegotiator.com

About the Industrial Hemp Wholesale and Retail, Live Negotiating System

The beta launch for the industrial hemp wholesale and retail trading system is expected to be released in Beta within the next week or so. Announcements forth coming.

After sales fees, Omnicanna will receive 70% of all transaction fees and be the operations lead for the industrial hemp system. To service the massive industrial hemp industry supply and demand issues, the advanced live negotiating technology allows you will find all types of industrial hemp instantly in any format you want!

Initially, in the industrial hemp system you will find the company's flagship product brand -- 'The Hempery' which includes hemp based therapeutic, food, and clothing line. Additionally, you will find our partners inventory preloaded, you can track what you want, when you want, from the farm to retail outlets. Advanced scalability gives you to power to go retail to local to national, 24/7. Industrial Hemp research products, FDA targeted study products, Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Medicinal and Therapeutic Products, 24/7 HEMP Clothing, Paper, Cement, Prefab Construction, and/or Manufacturers Direct. Live Negotiating or Instant sales it's up to you.

You will find tools to load all your Industrial Hemp Inventory and Products to instantly negotiate and sell your products online worldwide in real-time, privately over the internet. Revolutionary Future Buy Inventory Price Tracking, 24/7 in Real-Time, Farmers Direct, live negotiating or instant sales, find buyers online instantly, 24/7 - online, non-stop. Buy, Sell, and Track Inventory in real-time, Worldwide; bales, grain, oils, resin, powders, liquids seeds, fiber, pulp, biomass, etc... 24/7 in real-time. The Future is now.

About the Cannabis Science CSi-EDP

The Cannabis Science Economic Development Plan is a self-driven community program focused on job creation and education. It consists of a number of Cannabis Science collaborations and partnerships. These collaborations and partnerships are focused on critical drug and therapeutic development. This development is derived from the cannabis and hemp plants, ranging from the highest level of FDA drug development medical research to wholesale, retail distribution and commercialization on a State by State level.

The CSi-EDP initially targets the demographics that need economic development in the following basic job creation areas:

DEPT. AGRICULTURE SPECIALIZING IN R&D OF INDUSTRIAL HEMP AND CANNABIS PLANTS

This is a massive, growing, and untapped industry that will directly benefit its participants through job creation and revenue streams.

HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE

Hospitals, Health Centers, and Educational Facilities.

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Sound agricultural practices producing sufficient foo.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Development in the sectors of drug development/treatment, agriculture, communications, investments, political environments, and over 30 other common industries.

TECHNOLOGY/TELECOMMUNICA TIONS

Satellite, internet, mechanical device development, cellphone, TV/Media.

POLITICAL AND POLICY ENVIRONMENTS Policy, regulatory, and jurisdictional contexts.

PROVIDING HYBRID FOCUSED INTERACTIVE TRAINING

Online, in class, and in-field training gives our students the flexibility and hands-on education to learn their trade.

EMPHASIZING PRACTICAL ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION

Students graduate with a company or the skills to create jobs in the community, not just look for jobs.

OFFERING AFFORDABLE AND EASY ACCESS TO EDUCATION

Our unique hybrid education model allows for courses at a low-priced rate. Scholarships and subsidized packages are available to qualifying students.

TARGETING DISTRESSED COMMUNITIES

Affordable and entrepreneurial education means we can help struggling communities build themselves up in virtually any industry of focus.

About The Hempery

The Hempery products truly are nature's perfect skin care because they contain an abundance of pure hemp seed oil and coconut oil. Hemp seed oil has been called "nature's perfect food for humanity." Hemp seed contains rich proteins and fatty acids including Omega-3 and Omega-6's. Hemp seed contains all the essential amino acids necessary for human life. Our proprietary formulas are rich in hemp seed oil and coconut oil. These products are flavored with organic essential oils that makes them ultra-appealing and effective. Your skin can now experience the miracle of these benefits every day.

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

