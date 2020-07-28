Company's Remote Patient Management platform to be listed on Spark DPS

Current Health, a leading healthcare technology provider founded in Edinburgh, today announced that its remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual care platform has been listed on Spark (RM6094), a dynamic purchasing system (DPS) provided by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS).

Current Health's cutting-edge virtual care platform lets healthcare providers care for patients at home while assuring safety and real-time insight into their patient's clinical condition. Current Health's wearable sensor continuously measures a patient's vital signs and offers actionable insights into their health through proprietary, AI-driven algorithms. Through this insight healthcare providers can intervene earlier should a patient's health start to decline.

Now, public healthcare providers looking for RPM solutions can access details on Current Health as well as other relevant suppliers via Spark. This online marketplace permits buyers to efficiently identify, evaluate and shortlist suppliers based on their needs as well as providing an easy and streamlined tender process.

Christopher McCann, CEO of Current Health, commented, "We are proud to join the Spark DPS technology innovation marketplace and feel it addresses the need for easier access to novel technologies like RPM and the desire to streamline the purchasing process. This will allow digital transformation initiatives within healthcare organizations to accelerate, which is critical during this extraordinary and challenging time."

In 2019, CCS launched Spark: The Technology Innovation Marketplace with the goal of improving the ease and speed in which public sector purchasers can access the latest proven technologies, not typically available in traditional commercial marketplaces. The emerging technologies covered by Spark are predicted to have the biggest impact over the next 2-5 years and include AI and automation, data and wearables. As a DPS, Spark enables new suppliers to join and add new service offerings to the marketplace which are proven in solving public sector problems. This helps CCS support the public sector in achieving maximum commercial value. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m supporting world-class public services that offer the best value for taxpayers.

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading CE marked, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient management platform to help health systems and pharmaceutical companies transition healthcare and trial delivery from the hospital to the home. Current Health's platform captures an unprecedented level of ICU-grade data from the patient at home, including continuous vital signs and symptoms. Current Health's state of the art machine learning identifies patients at-risk for deterioration and allows healthcare teams to intervene at the first sign of illness through one-click video visits. As a result, patients can stay healthier and safer at home, with a lower cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

