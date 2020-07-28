The global gel documentation systems market size is expected to grow by USD 40.06 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gel Documentation Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Pharma and biotech companies, and Academic and research institutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising automation in the healthcare industry. In addition, the increase in product innovations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the gel documentation systems market.

As healthcare companies strive to cut costs and improve efficiency, automation of manual tasks can be an integral part of achieving improvements in performance. An automatic gel documentation system can be beneficial for a hospital or a research lab as it can save time in terms of continuous monitoring and can result in more accurate gel analyses than those done by professionals. Although, critics point out that automation cannot replace doctors and nurses, but if automation can be blended into the workflows, it can lead to greater cost and time saving. Thus, the rise in automation in the healthcare industry will drive the growth of the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period.

Major Five Gel Documentation Systems Companies:

Analytik Jena AG

Analytik Jena AG offers a wide range of high-performance laboratory products such as molecular spectroscopy, liquid handling and automation systems, kits, assays, reagents, and other laboratory equipment. The company offers gel imaging systems, which are used for the documentation of agarose and polyacrylamide gels with fluorescent and visible coloured stains.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under two segments: life science and clinical diagnostics. The company's key offerings include GelDoc Go Gel Imaging System, which is offered as a compact benchtop gel imaging system for the detection, quantitation, and analysis of proteins and nucleic acids in gels and on membranes.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd. offers a wide range of technically enhanced, high specification, low cost electrophoresis equipment. The products include DNA electrophoresis units, protein electrophoresis units, electroblotters, radiation protection, and gel documentation equipment. The company offers gelLITE, which provides an economical and effective solution for agarose gel imaging.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as display technologies, optical communications, specialty materials, environmental technologies, and life sciences. The company offers Axygen Gel Documentation System, which is easy to set-up and has an intuitive user interface for image capture, annotation, and contrast adjustment.

Eikonix Ltd.

Eikonix Ltd. offers systems for use in applications such as gel and blot imaging, fluroscence imaging, and food and drug testing. The company offers a Gel and Blot Imaging system, which is used for the imaging of DNA gels, protein gels and Western blots. It offer users a novel unit for its use with smartphone, standard gel doc systems for gel imaging, and higher specification models for multiplex fluorescence and chemiluminescence Western blot applications.

Gel Documentation Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Pharma and biotech companies

Academic and research institutes

Gel Documentation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

