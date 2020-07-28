Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GMBL) (FSE: REZ) (OTCQB: REZZF) ("the Company" or "GBML"), is pleased to report that it has entered into an Option and Royalty Agreement ("the Agreement"), together with Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA), through their Minas Dixon subsidiary, for the sale of the Lara Copper Project to Minsur S.A. ("Minsur") for US$5.75 million and a 1.5% NSR royalty. Minsur is a Peruvian tin and gold mining company, which is in the late stages of building the Mina Justa open pit copper mine near Marcona (the same district as the Lara project) which is estimated to have total capital costs of US$1.6 billion.

The Lara Copper Project comprises mineral rights covering a partly defined copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located in the Laramate Province of the Ayacucho Department, approximately 40km inland from the town of Palpa on the Pan American Highway. The Project is registered in the name of Minas Dixon S.A., which is in turn owned 55% by GBM and 45% by Lara.

Under the terms of the Agreement GBML and LRA have granted Minsur an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project by making staged cash payments of US$5.75 million, to Minas Dixon based on the satisfaction of various milestones, as summarized in the following table:

Milestone/Date Option Payments (US$) Upon Registration of the Agreement before Public Notary 59,000 One year from Registration of the Agreement 200,000 Approval of Environmental Study and Start of Work ("DIA-IA") 200,000 One year from approval of the DIA-IA 300,000 Approval of Semi-Detailed Environmental Study ("EIA-SD") 500,000 One year from approval of the EIA-SD 1,500,000 Upon transfer of Title 3,000,000 Total (US$) 5,759,000

Minas Dixon has received the first payment.

Michael Murphy, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to see our exciting Lara Copper property in the hands of Minsur S.A. . Cash proceeds from this transaction will have an immediate positive impact on our financial position and will support our continued focus to seek out positive exploration opportunities."

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Global Battery Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. Global Battery Metals Ltd. common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GBML), OTCBB (REZFF) and Frankfurt (REZ). Global Battery Metals Ltd. currently has two projects: 1) an option to acquire up to 90%% of the North-West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland, and 2) a 55% stake in Peru based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or www.gbml.ca.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSC., ICD

President & CEO

E: MM@gbml.ca

