Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Holdings Announces New Chairman of the Board

Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean MacNeil as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. MacNeil commented, "I would like to thank our shareholders and the board for giving me this opportunity to lead Experion.

In 2013 Bob Howard and I proudly founded Experion and since that time the cannabis industry has seen incredible changes. And Experion has been there through it all. There have been many obstacles for everyone in our sector over the past few years, and for each of us that managed to overcome them and survive, the foundation for success is built.

I won't sugar coat the fact that Experion has had its share of those challenges. Like the gold rushes of the past, the green rush attracted con men and self-anointed experts. But they are leaving, realizing that now is the time to actually perform, the time to provide what consumers have always expected, the time when smoke and mirrors won't get the job done.

The next phase will see which of the old guard in this new industry will be around in five years and the challenges will be new and many. Experion has a dedicated team of young leaders and the Canadian favorite Citizen Stash brand of products to meet those challenges head on. Experion has a great future.

The cannabis industry is something that I am passionate about, that I understand and have great respect for. Experion will move forward with vigour and I will put my full effort into making it one of Canada's most respected cannabis companies."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

