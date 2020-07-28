Western Southern Financial Group, a leading provider of a wide range of insurance, investment and retirement solutions, has adopted DXC Assure for Life and Wealth to add new worksite and retail life insurance products to its array of offerings. Under a new five-year agreement, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) will provide software-enabled business process services, covering turnkey business operations, secure and scalable technology infrastructure, and customer care services.

Startup insurtech firm Afficiency will provide product design, distribution, risk management and a digital point-of-sale solution integrated into DXC's insurance business process services (BPS) operations, enabling a complete digital customer experience.

"DXC Technology's capabilities empower us to quickly expand into the digital worksite insurance solutions market and to attract new customers with easy-to-understand, high-quality products and services," said Adam Zuckerberg, vice president of Worksite Solutions for Western Southern Financial Group.

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Western Southern Financial Group, a longstanding DXC customer, to help them introduce simplified, next-generation products and deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. "Our Life BPS operations, powered by our digital insurance platform and innovation ecosystem, will help accelerate time to market, optimize operational effectiveness and scale to keep pace with our customers' business growth."

"We are excited to be working with Western Southern and DXC Technology to bring new, 100% digital life insurance products to the U.S. consumer and deliver the seamless purchase of tailored, individual life insurance in minutes," said Mark Scafaro, CEO and co-founder of Afficiency.

DXC's insurance business is founded on a portfolio of widely deployed core administration software assets and represents a comprehensive range of vertical-specific software and services for the insurance space. DXC is a market-leading provider of BPS to the North American life and annuity insurance industry, serving nearly 30 customers with more than 11 million contracts under administration. DXC's interconnected global BPS centers support a comprehensive suite of the company's solutions, including the newest digital administration component, DXC Assure Policy, that will manage these policies.

