Cisco Cloud Security Modernizes Data Analytics with Matillion ETL for Snowflake, Resulting in An 84% Reduction in ETL Application Spend

Matillion ETL for Snowflake Replaces Aging Infrastructure with Industry-Leading Cloud Data Platform and Data Transformation Capabilities

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced that Cisco Cloud Security has deployed Matillion ETL for Snowflake . By switching from legacy provider Informatica to Matillion, Cisco reduced its ETL application spend by 84% and established a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solution that met its increasing data storage and reporting requirements.

Cisco Cloud Security provides cloud security infrastructure products that enable a broad range of protection to improve security and simplify management. The group's Business Intelligence team delivers automated systems and analytical content that democratize data and help people make better decisions about how to run their business. The team had outgrown its legacy data storage and reporting solution and needed a centralized data repository for streamlined, faster reporting, and a data warehouse that could integrate with external data visualization tools.

"Matillion ETL for Snowflake checks all of the boxes for us," said Tim McDonough, business intelligence manager, Cisco Cloud Security. "Because it's built for modern cloud data warehouses, we can use native Snowflake functionality to transform our data. Operationally, we are light years ahead of where we were with our legacy solution, and our Business Intelligence team can now easily deploy modeled data sets for reporting and analysis. With Matillion, we have the capability to meet our future data needs."

"Cisco Cloud Security provides unmatched threat protection, further enabled by the modernization of its cloud data warehouse for increased flexibility and scalability," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Matillion ETL for Snowflake's ability to extract and transform data from various sources helps the team deliver business insights daily, future-proofing Cisco's infrastructure. By leveraging the benefits only the cloud can offer, Cisco Cloud Security demonstrates its continued leadership in enterprise security."

In addition to massive cost savings, Matillion ETL for Snowflake empowers Cisco Cloud Security to access and use data more easily - including more detailed data - than it could in the past. Now the Cisco Cloud Security's Business Intelligence team can transform raw data into formats that are optimized for loading and analysis. Matillion ETL is easy to use, allowing the team to deploy modeled data sets for reporting and analysis faster. This speed to deployment enables teams to quickly spot data anomalies, improve data quality, and create insightful reports. Matillion ETL also delivered operational improvements via accelerated data extraction processes, along with automated builds and logging.

Switching to their new data warehouse environment of Snowflake and Matillion ETL for Snowflake also enables Cisco Cloud Security to integrate its data warehouse environment with numerous data visualization solutions, offering greater possibilities for extracting insights. In addition, the group accelerated its onboarding process for new employees, because data processes are now standardized in a single data warehouse.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

