Sitetracker harnesses the power of connection with the launch of the Sitetracker Community

- Sitetracker launches an online Community to give all users the opportunity to learn, connect, and enhance their Sitetracker experience.

- The Sitetracker Community empowers all Sitetracker users to easily access on-demand support at their fingertips.

- Sitetracker users can offer direct feedback to the Sitetracker team through the Community.

PALO ALTO, California, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for critical infrastructure companies around the world like Verizon, Ericsson, Duke Energy, and EVgo, is proud to announce the launch of the Sitetracker Community, an online hub which offers a location for Sitetracker customers to engage one another, access on-demand support through an extensive knowledge center, and to submit enhancement requests via a state of the art ticketing system.

"During our beta, it was amazing to see the over 4,500 beta testers engaging with one another," said Brett Chester, VP of Marketing at Sitetracker. "With new users coming on board every day, our community members are creating the largest online destination for critical infrastructure workers. They are there daily learning and participating in conversations that are shaping the future of industries like telecom and utilities."

Daily, members join and take part in both public and private groups to exchange best practices, share industry insights, and start discussions. Megumi Mladenovic, Sr. Project Data Analyst at Fullerton Engineering has been a Community member from the beginning. "It's been great to connect with fellow Sitetracker users in the industry through the Sitetracker Community," said Mladenovic. "It is really easy to access and easier to use. Being able to exchange best practices and get answers to questions I have quickly has been awesome."

Program Manager at Zayo, Andrew Algermissen said "The Community has been really easy to use and is a great resource for finding answers." He continued, "I'm able to ask questions in the feed and get a quick response from the Community team which helps me get my work done faster."

The Sitetracker Community puts all Sitetracker knowledge in one location; how-to articles, webinars, videos, and on-demand support make finding answers simple.

"Accessing the Community directly from Sitetracker is really nice, and once you are in the Community, it is really easy to use," said Brandy Stone, Fleet Admin at Motive Energy. "It is great to have Sitetracker help articles and webinars in one place, but it is even better to be able to ask a question and receive a quick response from other Community members or from Sitetracker employees."

"At the heart of everything we do are our customers. The Sitetracker Community allows us to connect with our customers and makes it easy for Sitetracker users to engage with each other," said John Leigh, VP of Customer Success at Sitetracker. "With thousands of active members in our community right now, we have already seen the immense benefits that it brings to our customers and are really excited to see what it looks like in the future as it continues to grow."

To learn more about the Sitetracker Community, go here . If you are not a Sitetracker customer yet, explore the Sitetracker platform further by experiencing a custom demonstration .

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries - such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone - rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

