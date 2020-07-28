The latest edition of the US Energy Information Administration's Electric Power Monthly report shows renewables generated more electricity through May 31 than coal and nuclear.From pv magazine USA. This year has been a benchmark for renewables generation, with the latest edition of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Electric Power Monthly report showing clean power facilities produced more electricity through May 31 than coal and nuclear. A breakout year for renewables was highlighted by the figures for May, when clean energy resources reached an all-time high share of the country's ...

