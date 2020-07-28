Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced a limited period FREE access to their exclusive market insights Industry trend analysis in the pharma secondary packaging market.

This resource from Infiniti Research, which is now available for free download, highlights an extensive account of the engagement undertaken by Infiniti Research for a prominent global pharmaceutical company to support their research efforts into the pharmaceutical secondary packaging market in the United States and Europe. The engagement also covers:

Major design/technology innovations in the pharma secondary packaging market

Best practices adopted by leading players in this segment

Detailed insights on the cost-effective packaging designs that ensure customer convenience and safety

Strategies for achieving faster turn-around time and production efficiency

Key recommendations by industry experts to support the client's packaging development strategy with a clear understanding of current and future market trends

In a span of six weeks, experts at Infiniti Research undertook an incisive study of the global pharma secondary packaging market covering critical market insights and dynamics, competitor profiling, and a set of data-based recommendations to the pharmaceutical Industry client. The business impact, to name a few, achieved by the client through the engagement includes:

Tracked the major market developments and gained an understanding of their strategies in comparison to other key market players in the US and Europe. Revamped existing pharma secondary packaging operations to be in line with industry standards and innovations. Incorporated strategies recommended by industry experts and reduced storage and warehousing costs Generated cost savings of over $1.5 million Developed cost-effective packaging strategies Disinvest on outdated packaging designs and choose the best alternatives

