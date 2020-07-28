The "Europe Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe connected roadside assistance solution market reached $307.3 million in 2019 and will grow by 11.4% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for roadside assistance coupled with advanced mobile technology.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 44 figures, this 113-page report Europe Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2020-2026 by offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 until 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country.

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by offering, Vehicle Type, and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe connected roadside assistance solution market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software Apps

3.3.1 Reporting Analytics

3.3.2 Real-time Notifications

3.3.3 Positioning Navigation

3.3.4 Smart Payment

3.3.5 Other Software Apps

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

4.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

4.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.3 Commercial Vehicles

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service Type

5.1 Market Overview by Service Type

5.2 Towing

5.3 Battery Jump

5.4 Tire Replacement

5.5 Fuel Delivery

5.6 Other Service Types

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Solution Provider

6.1 Market Overview by Solution Provider

6.2 Auto Manufacturers

6.3 Insurance Providers

6.4 Independent Contractors

6.5 Other Solution Providers

7 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 UK

7.3 France

7.4 Germany

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Access Roadside Assistance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

American Automobile Association (AAA)

Auto Vantage

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Best Roadside Service

Better World Club

Chubb Limited

Falck AS

Ford Motor Company

Good Sam Enterprise

Honk Technologies, Inc.

Medinyx Technologies GmbH

National General Insurance

Paragon Motor Club

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Roadside Masters

The Allstate Corp.

The Sun Exchange

Toyota Motor Corporation

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Viking Redningstjeneste Topco AS.

Volkswagen AG

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

