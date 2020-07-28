Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2020 | 15:17
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

CALHOUN, Ga., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously disclosed on June 29, 2020, the Company received an amended complaint related to the stockholder litigation that was previously filed on January 5, 2020. The Company's independent audit committee authorized both outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct an investigation of the allegations. To allow the investigation to progress, the Company is rescheduling its earnings call to August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET following the expected filing of its Form 10-Q on August 6, 2020.

Live over the Internet:www.mohawkind.com (http://www.mohawkind.com), select investor information
Live Conference Call:Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
Conference ID: 8039409

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through September 4, 2020 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 8039409.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Frank Boykin, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2695

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
