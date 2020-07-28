Mati Greenspan's Quantum Economics Partners With Major Indian Crypto Media Group CoinGape

NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / Mati Greenspan's Quantum Economics has partnered with major Indian crypto media group CoinGape to provide quality cryptocurrency analysis. As a result, readers of Coingape will enjoy expert insights into the state of the market from one of the most knowledgeable figures in the industry.

The partnership will provide CoinGape readers with quality cryptocurrency analysis, courtesy of Mati Greenspan and the Quantum Economics team. It will supply the information they need to profit from favorable trading setups. CoinGape will publish expert analysis and insights into the crypto markets submitted directly by renowned cryptocurrency influencers.

Quantum Economics founder Mati Greenspan stated: "We feel strongly there is a huge potential for digital asset disruption in India, and this partnership with the leading crypto publication in the country puts us in an excellent position to captivate this budding audience."

Sunil Sharma, founder at CoinGape, said: "We stand firm on our commitment to provide quality information, and partnerships with renowned experts like Mati Greenspan and Charles Bovaird will help us achieve our mission."

As digital currencies and blockchain technology experience rising adoption, particularly in India where CoinGape is based, the need for accurate analysis and actionable information is expected to grow. As the broader industry continues to evolve, investors are becoming more selective in their decisions, and demand actionable insights.

By partnering with Quantum Economics, CoinGape will be able to provide its readers with more sophisticated analysis of digital currency projects and markets. CoinGape believes that Mati Greenspan's unbiased, high-quality research will help traders and investors make smarter decisions, while increasing both the size of its audience, and the engagement of existing members.

About CoinGape

CoinGape is a media group dedicated to serving its readers with the latest updates from the cryptocurrency and blockchain world. One of the fastest growing news channels in the industry, CoinGape prides itself on the quality and originality of its reporting. The Indian media outlet provides analysis of the latest developments from the world of Bitcoin, Blockchain, and DeFi, coupled with regular market analysis.

For more information seehttps://coingape.com/

About Quantum Economics

Quantum Economics is a money management and advisory company founded by former eToro senior analyst Mati Greenspan. Its Analysis on Demand service supplies media organizations with custom market analysis for both the crypto and traditional financial markets. The service is also designed for brokers and exchanges looking to increase customer engagement. Mati Greenspan's market commentary is frequently quoted by financial news sites like Bloomberg, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal.

For more information seehttps://quantumeconomics.io/

Contact

Abhinav Agarwal, COO

Abhinav@coingape.com

SOURCE: CoinGape

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599210/Mati-Greenspans-Quantum-Economics-Partners-With-Major-Indian-Crypto-Media-Group-CoinGape