OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Board of Directors Reappoints Andrey Guryev as Chief Executive Officer 28-Jul-2020 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 28 July 2020 PhosAgro Board of Directors Reappoints Andrey Guryev as Chief Executive Officer Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro (the "Company", the "Group", MOEX, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has voted unanimously to re-appoint Andrey Guryev to the posts of Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of PhosAgro. The results of Andrey Guryev's seven-year tenure as PhosAgro's CEO, as well as the Company's development outlook, will be reported at a meeting of the Board of Directors in the second half of August 2020. The Board of Directors, which met in absentia, also authorised Andrey Guryev to hold management positions in other organisations, including the President of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers, a member of the Board of Directors of the International Fertilizer Association, a member of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, a member of the Board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Chair of the Russia-Argentina Business Council, Chair of the Russia-Brazil Business Council. About the Company PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1]. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 78552 EQS News ID: 1104309 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=443ca16678306c21ad7d78a6b83a5230&application_id=1104309&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

