28.07.2020
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, July 28

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice


Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:


Issuer: ASFINAG

Guarantor (if any): Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the
Republic of Austria
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark
Description: 0.10%, due 16. of July 2035
Offer price: 99.644 %
Other offer terms: Payment 8. July 2020, denoms 100k/1k, soft bullet
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:


DZ BANK AG
Barclays plc, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, RBI

Stabilisation period expected to start on: 08.07.2020



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

© 2020 PR Newswire
