Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced that they are now recognized as an official "Connectivity Vendor" to the Russian Exchange. This expansion will enable clients to access market data and order execution services across all asset classes at this top tier exchange, and avail of ultra-low latency market access utilizing Options' fully resilient global trading backbone.

The introduction of the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) comes as the latest addition in the significant expansion of the firm's premier managed colocation services, which are available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, South America and now Russia.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

The announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Asia and South America. The expansion into MOEX is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring Options sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers globally. It follows several appointments to the executive team across the Sales, Engineering and regional Managing Director functions.

Options' VP of Product Management, Shamir Parmar, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the Moscow Exchange as one of the latest additions to the Options' global trading network and to be recognized as an official connectivity provider to the Exchange. Being a recognized Connectivity Vendor provides our clients with the ability to cost-effectively access the market with speed, removing the common issues of deployment, time to market and cost complications. This enables our clients to focus on trading first."

Options' Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide, including order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

