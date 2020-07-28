The "Europe Queue Management System Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type; Component; Application, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe queue management system market is expected to reach US$ 173.22 million by 2027 from US$ 111.35 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2020-2027. The populations in developed, as well as developing, countries are increasingly becoming tech-savvy, which is generating significant demand for advanced technologies. With an objective to enhance work efficiency and reduce disorder in queues, the demand for a technologically advanced queue management system is growing, which is supporting the growth of the market for the same.

The solutions segment led the queue management system market based on component in 2019. The segment includes hardware and software. The hardware developers provide their customers with kiosk-based queue management systems, mobile-based queue management systems, signage and signalling systems, and automatic queue management systems, among others. Robust software installed in the systems allow them to function substantially and shorten the queues in premises.

The overall Europe queue management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe queue management system market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe queue management system market.

