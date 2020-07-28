Technavio has been monitoring the global automotive active suspension system market size and it is poised to grow by 1.27 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the automotive active suspension system market in 2019?
A. Technavio says that the value of market was at 2.88 million units in 2019 and is projected to reach 4.15 million units by 2024.
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
A. Growing at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
A. The improved comfort and smoother driving experience with the use of the automotive active suspension system will drive the growth of the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?
A. Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
A. North America
- What is a major trend in the automotive active suspension system market?
A. Incorporation of body control function into active suspension systems is a major trend driving the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Improved comfort with a smoother driving experience has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the use of advanced technology that adds to the costs of manufacturers and end-users might hamper market growth.
Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Active Suspension System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Hydraulic Actuators
- Pneumatic Actuators
- Electromagnetic Actuators
- Geographic Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive active suspension system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market size
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market trends
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market industry analysis
This study identifies the incorporation of body control function into active suspension systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active suspension system market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive active suspension system market, including some of the vendors such as Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Active Suspension System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active suspension system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive active suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive active suspension system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active suspension system market vendors
