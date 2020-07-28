The "Europe Electrical Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Products; End-user, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electrical protective equipment market was valued at US$ 3,805.71 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,744.55 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2020 to 2027. The power generation industry worldwide is witnessing huge growth; also, various construction and electrical projects are in the pipeline in most of the Southeast Asian countries. All these factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for electrical protective equipment in the coming years. Moreover, the growth of the global electric vehicle industry and the growing demand for electric vehicles are also encouraging manufacturers to set up new production plants, which would create new manufacturing jobs; thus, fuelling electrical protective equipment market growth.

Growth in power transmission projects across the globe will require electricians to wear electrical protection equipment at work locations. Furthermore, increase in electrical infrastructure projects worldwide is driving the use of electrical protective equipment among diversified industries.

The overall Europe electrical protective equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Electrical protective equipment market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe Electrical protective equipment market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 EUROPE

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Electrical Protective Equipment -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Emerging Power Line Transmission Projects

5.1.2 Dynamic Power Generation Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Price of Specialty Materials and Fabrics

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Electrification of Rail Lines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Smart Grid and Adoption of New Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Electrical Protective Equipment Market Europe Overview

6.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

7. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Analysis By Products

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market, By Products (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Insulated Tools

7.4 Face and Eye Protection

7.5 Respiratory Protection

7.6 Protective Apparels

7.7 Head Protection

7.8 Others

8. Electrical Protective Equipment Market Analysis By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electrical Protective Equipment Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 2027

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Construction

8.5 Oil Gas

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Transportation

8.8 Others

9. Europe Electrical Protective Equipment Market Country Analysis

9.1 EUROPE: Electrical Protective Equipment Market

9.1.1 EUROPE: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.2 EUROPE: Electrical Protective Equipment Market, by Products

9.1.4.1 Germany: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.2 France: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.3 Italy: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.4 United Kingdom: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.5 Russia: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.6 Rest of EUROPE: Electrical Protective Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10. Electrical Protective Equipment Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Europe

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 New Development

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Ansell Limited.

12.2 MSA Safety Incorporated

12.3 ALPHA PRO TECH, LTD

12.4 Honeywell International Inc

12.5 3M

12.6 Mallcom (Italy) Limited

12.7 NSA National Safety Apparel.

12.8 Lakeland Industries Inc

12.9 Mini-Circuits

12.10 Cintas Corporation

