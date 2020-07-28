Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
28.07.20
16:49 Uhr
0,370 Euro
+0,019
+5,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
28.07.2020 | 17:03
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 28

FirstGroup plc
28 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to
satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2017, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP schemes:

PlanNumber of shares under option
Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("LTIP 2017")87,650
Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2017 ("EABP 2017")162,187

Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 425,063 to 557,061. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 117,839 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 27 July 2020.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Exercise of option under the LTIP 2017
  2. Exercise of option under the EABP 2017
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. NIL
  2. NIL
87,650
162,187
d)
- Aggregated volume

- Price

87,650

NIL
d)
- Aggregated volume

- Price

162,187

NIL
e)Date of the transaction27 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Subsequent sale to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
31.54 pence117,839
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

117,839

£37,166
e)Date of the transaction27 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2020 PR Newswire
