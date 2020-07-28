FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

28 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to

satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2017, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP schemes:

Plan Number of shares under option Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 ("LTIP 2017") 87,650 Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2017 ("EABP 2017") 162,187

Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 425,063 to 557,061. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 117,839 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 27 July 2020.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them