With The Form 941 Deadline Days Away, TaxBandits Has A Solution For Last Minute Filers

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / With July 31, 2020 looming in the very near future, many businesses are searching for a solution to filing their Form 941 for the second quarter of 2020. As an IRS Authorized E-file Provider with a decade of experience, TaxBandits has a simple solution. Employers can easily complete their Form 941, Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return with TaxBandits' secure, cloud-based software. Third Party Filers can also easily file Form 941 on their client's behalf.

Filers can save time and meet their deadline without sacrificing quality or accuracy, thanks to these key features from www.taxbandits.com

Complete Revised Form 941

The TaxBandits e-filing process has been updated to reflect all of the revisions to Form 941 due to COVID-19 tax credits. The changes due to COVID-19 have resulted in 20 additional data fields. The process even includes the Worksheet 1, a new worksheet designed by the IRS to help calculate these credits.

Aggregate Form 941 Schedule R

Form 941 Schedule R doesn't have to be a lengthy and stressful process. TaxBandits software accommodates CPEOs, PEO, and 3504 reporting agents with a bulk upload feature. This makes uploading large amounts of client information a smoother process.

Generate Attachment Forms

Semi-weekly depositors are also accommodated. These user's can easily generate their Schedule B as required with their Form 941. Filers who are seeking the Form 8974, Qualified Small Business Payroll Tax Credit for Increasing Research Activities, can easily apply for this tax credit while completing their Form 941.

Time Saving Support

You don't have to be an expert to complete your Form 941 and your questions don't have to slow you down either! TaxBandits has an excellent customer support team that is here to help you through the process and assist you with the functionality of the TaxBandits software. You can contact our team via phone, email, and live chat.

E-sign and Transmit to the IRS

When e-filing with TaxBandits you have the option of using the Online Signature PIN that the IRS has provided you with. No Online Signature PIN? No problem, simply apply for one through TaxBandits for free! In the meantime, you can e-sign using the 8453-EMP as a simple alternative. Upon reviewing Form 941, users can transmit to the IRS and get instant approval from the IRS.

Make A Secure Payment

With TaxBandits filers have the option to make a secure tax payment to the IRS using Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) or using the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS). If users prefer submitting a payment to the IRS by check or money order, a Form-941-V must be used. This form can be automatically generated through TaxBandits and downloaded in a printable format.

When asked about the impending Form 941 deadline, Naga Palanisamy, President and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises replied, "Our team, as always, is prepared for the final days before the deadline. We are diligently assisting clients around the clock and are prepared to provide excellent services to all last minute filers."

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is an IRS Authorized E-file Provider that is dedicated to helping businesses across the country complete a variety of payroll and employment tax filings with the IRS. TaxBandits supports the W-2 and 1099 as well as the 94x series of payroll forms and ACA Forms 1094-B/C and 1095-B/C to name a few. Security is at the core of our company. We take a multi-layered approach to data protection to ensure the safety of our clients' sensitive data. Start e-filing today at www.taxbandits.com.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of TaxBandits, is an industry leader in software solutions for IRS payroll and employment tax filings. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that even big ideas thrive in a small town. SPAN Enterprises offers a wide variety of software solutions including the Business Management Software, TruckLogics and Unitwise; ExpressTaxExempt for nonprofit organizations; the ACA reporting software, ACAwise; and the recent addition, 123PayStubs, an Online PayStub Generator. Learn more at www.spanenterprises.com.

