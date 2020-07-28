Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced a limited period FREE access to their exclusive client engagement Custom Market Research Solutions to Achieve Market Excellence and Substantial Growth in the US HbA1c Market.

This resource from Infiniti Research, which is now available for free download, highlights an extensive account of the engagement undertaken by Infiniti Research for a prominent clinical diagnostics company to support their business development planning for Point-of-Care Testing for the HbA1c market in the United States. The engagement also covers:

An Overview and market forecast up to 2023 for Point-of-Care Testing for HbA1c in the United States (US) including market size and expected market growth

A comprehensive market segmentation study based on testing methodology and end-users

Competitive landscape of major players in the industry including manufacturers' profiles, market share in the US, product portfolio, key devices and technology offered with the average price charged to hospitals/clinics

Identified critical segments of the POC HbA1C Testing market in the US

Invested in the most profitable segments during their market expansion

Gained clarity into the key competitors' pricing strategies, enabling them to determine cost markups accurately and competitively price their products in the market

Expanded customer base, geographic presence, and diagnosis portfolio

