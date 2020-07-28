Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.07.2020 | 17:21
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 28

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 29 February 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes Total% of Available voting rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 122,024,213100.0000.0022,024,21345.103,658
Resolution 221,989,70999.9315,3260.0722,005,03545.0622,836
Resolution 321,841,77599.8826,3260.1221,868,10144.78159,770
Resolution 422,023,16299.991,4310.0122,024,59345.103,278
Resolution 521,907,21999.47115,8270.5322,023,04645.104,825
Resolution 620,463,26392.921,559,7837.0822,023,04645.104,825
Resolution 722,017,89699.985,1500.0222,023,04645.104,825
Resolution 822,018,35099.984,6960.0222,023,04645.104,825
Resolution 920,352,83292.421,670,2147.5822,023,04645.104,825
Resolution 1022,008,77299.9413,0910.0622,021,86345.106,008
Resolution 1122,016,57199.976,9420.0322,023,51345.104,358
Resolution 1222,002,55299.9118,9370.0922,021,48945.106,382
Resolution 1321,977,80299.8630,4790.1422,008,28145.0719,590
Resolution 1419,118,02186.832,898,63413.1722,016,65545.0911,216
Resolution 1522,000,86099.968,2710.0422,009,13145.0718,740


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792


28 July 2020

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.