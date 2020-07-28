The "Europe Dehydrated Food Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising demand for food products with longer shelf life, coupled with the increasing demand for non-seasonal products, and increasing demand from food manufacturers for preserving food products that can be used as an ingredient for prolonged periods of time are fueling the demand for the dehydrated food market. In addition, rising demand for ready-to-eat foods due to the demand for convenience food items has further boosted the market growth. The evolving retail landscape and product innovations, in terms of packaging, format, and flavors, have been significantly contributing to the growth of the market studied.

However, factors such as the high maintenance cost of different dehydrator machinery, along with the less availability and awareness of other advanced technologies, like freeze-drying and vacuum drying, are limiting the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Freeze-dried Food

The ease of the technique in processing heat-sensitive food products, like fruits and vegetables that provide consumers with a prolonged shelf life, without hampering the original properties, is the major driving factor for the European freeze-dried food market. Moreover, the consumers are attracted to these products, as the foods prepared using the freeze-dried technology are easy to store, convenient to handle, and have short preparation time. The market has a great potential for target food products, like the ready-to-eat meals, and other food products that are prepared via freeze-drying. This offers a further opportunity to develop the products in various flavors at lesser costs, in order to increase the consumer base in the long run.

United Kingdom to Drive the Regional Market

In the United Kingdom, the changes in traditional meal patterns are driving the demand for convenience and on-the-go foods and snacks. This has fueled market growth in the country. Fruits, vegetables, and dairy products together account for the major share in the European market. The demand for spray-dried ingredients sourced from fruits, vegetables, and dairy-based products, like avocados, berries, mangoes, apple, milk, etc., is high in the United Kingdom, as they form an important part of the preparation of local cuisines and staple food, such as bakery products like cakes and pastries. In addition, freeze-dried foods, however, are expensive, and consumers are opting for these products, as they are worth the price, in terms of shelf life, nutrition content, product varieties, and weight.

Competitive Landscape

The European dehydrated food market is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies, along with new product development, as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Spray-dried

5.1.2 Freeze-dried

5.1.3 Vacuum-dried

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Dried Processed Food

5.2.2 Dried Fruit and Vegetable

5.2.3 Dried Dairy

5.2.4 Dried Meat and Seafood

5.2.5 Other Products

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Online Retailing

5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 By Country

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Russia

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Spain

5.4.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 European Freeze Dry

6.4.2 Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS

6.4.3 Lyo Food Sp. zoo

6.4.4 Freeze-dry Foods

6.4.5 Kanegrade Ltd

6.4.6 Henningsen Nederland BV

6.4.7 W. Kundig Cie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

