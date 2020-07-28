AfriAg Global Plc - Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
London, July 28
|For immediate release
|28 July 2020
AfriAg Global PLC
("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")
Change of Registered Office
AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), today announces that its registered office has changed with immediate effect to 2nd Floor, 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
AfriAg Global plc: +44 (0) 78 7958 4153
David Lenigas
Corporate Adviser and Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein
