Dienstag, 28.07.2020

PR Newswire
28.07.2020
AfriAg Global Plc - Change of Registered Office

AfriAg Global Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

London, July 28

For immediate release28 July 2020

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), today announces that its registered office has changed with immediate effect to 2nd Floor, 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

AfriAg Global plc: +44 (0) 78 7958 4153

David Lenigas

Corporate Adviser and Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Guy Miller / Allie Feuerlein

