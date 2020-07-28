Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 28 July 2020 it repurchased 305,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 142p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,675,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,675,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,279,941.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 28 July 2020 it repurchased 130,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 183p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,825,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,825,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 27,475,800.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 July 2020