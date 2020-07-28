Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 
28.07.2020
Davidson Kempner Expects Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Offer for QIAGEN N.V. to Fail

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  1. Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP is the sub-adviser to Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which acts as the discretionary investment manager to various funds which represent 5.1% of the share capital of QIAGEN N.V. (the "Company")
  2. Davidson Kempner believes the standalone fair value for the Company to be €48-52 per share
  3. Davidson Kempner will not be tendering its shares and fully expects the current offer to fail
  4. Davidson Kempner has launched a website containing supporting information and evidence: https://unlockthevalueofqiagen.com/

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White, Fanni Bodri
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000

© 2020 PR Newswire
