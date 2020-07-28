Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 
Frankfurt
28.07.20
08:04 Uhr
19,820 Euro
-0,140
-0,70 %
Actusnews Wire
28.07.2020 | 18:12
WAVESTONE: Implementation of share buy-back program as agreed by the July 28, 2020 Annual General Meeting

In its meeting which took place on July 28, 2020, after the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Wavestone's Management Board decided the immediate implementation of the share buy-back program authorized by the AGM in application of L.225-209 and seq. of the French commercial code, articles 241-1 to 241-5 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF" - French stock market regulator), and of Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the European Commission dated December 22, 2003.

This share buy-back program is detailed in the 2019/20 universal registration document, published on
July 23, 2020 on the company website (www.wavestone.com), on the "Investors" section.

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJybYchqZZrJlpqeZ8aWaWpll26Vx5XKl5OXm2Zol8vJcGyTxmiXmsWeZm9lmW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64491-cp-mise-en-oeuvre-du-pra-approuve-par-l_ag_280720_en.pdf

