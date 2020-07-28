WAVESTONE: July 28, 2020 Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: Approval of resolutions

Wavestone's closed Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 under the chairmanship of Michel Dancoisne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The voting results for each resolution submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval will be made available on the Company's website at www.wavestone.com (section Investors, Annual general meetings) within the statutory time frame.

Approval of the non-payment of dividends for 2019/20 fiscal year

Wavestone shareholders adopted the twenty resolutions submitted for their approval, notably concerning the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and the proposed appropriation of profits.

As a reminder, in view of the uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the adoption of furlough measures, it was proposed not to distribute dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

