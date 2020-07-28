Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the financial instrument
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/20/2020
|FR0010259150
5 000
79,0317
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/21/2020
|FR0010259150
5 000
79,9489
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/22/2020
|FR0010259150
472
82,3591
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/23/2020
|FR0010259150
5 000
81,2247
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|7/24/2020
|FR0010259150
9 839
78,4724
|XPAR
|Total
25 311
79,4908
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
