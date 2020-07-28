Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/20/2020 FR0010259150 5 000 79,0317 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/21/2020 FR0010259150 5 000 79,9489 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/22/2020 FR0010259150 472 82,3591 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/23/2020 FR0010259150 5 000 81,2247 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 7/24/2020 FR0010259150 9 839 78,4724 XPAR Total 25 311 79,4908

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

For further information:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com



Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com