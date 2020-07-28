Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

"With the extensive use of steel across end-user segments, manufacturers are gradually shifting to the use of compounds that promise robust strength and versatility. Carbide owing to its vulnerability to extreme heating conditions, is preferred as an alternative to steel across various industrial applications," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is an industrial equipment manufacturer based out of Sweden. They were facing challenges with understanding the market landscape in terms of the competition, the key customers, suppliers, and distributors for steel and carbide. By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solutions, the industrial equipment manufacturer wanted to identify the cost drivers and risk elements associated with the market.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence study aimed to gain strategic insights into the competitive landscape. Our industry experts utilized a comprehensive approach to help the industrial equipment manufacturer that included the following:

Qualitative and quantitative research comprising interviews and discussions with leading industry experts, and members of the trade association

Compiling information from various proprietary resources, including case studies, company publications, and industry forums

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's market intelligence study helped the client identify key suppliers of steel and carbide materials, access market opportunities, and increase offerings in the market. Additionally, the industrial equipment manufacturer was able to identify potential competitors and devise new marketing strategies. Further, the client our solutions enabled the client to identify cost drivers and risk elements and make informed decisions with an in-depth analysis of their competitors.

